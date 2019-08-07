Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cosan (CZZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Cosan is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZZ's full-year earnings has moved 18.12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CZZ has gained about 55.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 5.87% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cosan is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CZZ is a member of the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.76% so far this year, so CZZ is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CZZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.