Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cosan (CZZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Cosan is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZZ's full-year earnings has moved 16.78% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CZZ has gained about 50.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 15.02% on average. As we can see, Cosan is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CZZ belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.72% so far this year, so CZZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CZZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.