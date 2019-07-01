Is Copart (CPRT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Copart (CPRT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copart is one of 191 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 2.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CPRT has moved about 56.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 29.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Copart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CPRT belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.68% so far this year, so CPRT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track CPRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.