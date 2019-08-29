Quantcast

Is Construction Partners (ROAD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Construction Partners (ROAD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Construction Partners is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD's full-year earnings has moved 3.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ROAD has returned 71.23% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 24.55%. As we can see, Construction Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ROAD is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.50% this year, meaning that ROAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on ROAD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)

