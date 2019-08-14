Is Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Computer Task Group (CTG). CTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21. Over the past year, CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.31 and as low as 9.33, with a median of 11.64.

CTG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CTG's industry has an average PEG of 1.82 right now. Over the last 12 months, CTG's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Computer Task Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CTG feels like a great value stock at the moment.