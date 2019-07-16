Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Comcast (CMCSA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Comcast is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA's full-year earnings has moved 6.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CMCSA has returned 31.34% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 26%. This means that Comcast is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CMCSA belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.29% this year, meaning that CMCSA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CMCSA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.