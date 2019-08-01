Is Comcast (CMCSA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Comcast (CMCSA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Comcast is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA's full-year earnings has moved 2.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CMCSA has returned 26.78% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 21.37%. As we can see, Comcast is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CMCSA belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.58% so far this year, so CMCSA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CMCSA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.