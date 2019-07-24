Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of COLM and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Columbia Sportswear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 3.20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COLM has returned about 24.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 22.45% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Columbia Sportswear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, COLM belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.35% this year, meaning that COLM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on COLM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.