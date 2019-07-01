Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cisco Systems (CSCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cisco Systems is one of 634 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CSCO has returned 26.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.99% on average. This means that Cisco Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CSCO belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.01% so far this year, so CSCO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

CSCO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.