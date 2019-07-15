Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 4.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 73.89% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.96% on average. This means that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.28% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CMG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.