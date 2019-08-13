Is China Coal (CCOZY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

China Coal (CCOZY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCOZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that CCOZY has a P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCOZY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.90. Over the past 12 months, CCOZY's P/B has been as high as 0.36 and as low as 0.09, with a median of 0.31.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCOZY has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that China Coal is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCOZY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.