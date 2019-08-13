Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CDW (CDW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CDW is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CDW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDW's full-year earnings has moved 1.31% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CDW has moved about 38.63% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 17.44%. This shows that CDW is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CDW belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.11% so far this year, meaning that CDW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CDW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.