Is Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Caterpillar (CAT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caterpillar is one of 216 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT's full-year earnings has moved 0.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CAT has gained about 6.91% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 20.46%. This means that Caterpillar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CAT is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.78% so far this year, meaning that CAT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track CAT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.