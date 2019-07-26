Is Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Caseys General Stores (CASY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CASY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Caseys General Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 8.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 25.78% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 21.94%. This shows that Caseys General Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CASY belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.27% so far this year, meaning that CASY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on CASY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.