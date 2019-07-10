Is Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Caseys General Stores (CASY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Caseys General Stores is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 8.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 23.03% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.35%. As we can see, Caseys General Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CASY belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.68% so far this year, so CASY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on CASY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.