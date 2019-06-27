Is Carrefour (CRRFY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Carrefour (CRRFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CRRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.62. Over the past 52 weeks, CRRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.37 and as low as 11.25, with a median of 14.69.

Another notable valuation metric for CRRFY is its P/B ratio of 1.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.26. CRRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.16, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carrefour is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRRFY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.