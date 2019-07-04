Is CarMax (KMX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CarMax (KMX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 2.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KMX has moved about 41.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.32% on average. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, KMX is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.12% so far this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KMX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.