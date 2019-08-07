Is CarMax (KMX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CarMax (KMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KMX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

CarMax is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 2.41% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KMX has gained about 36.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 14.43% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KMX belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.68% so far this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.