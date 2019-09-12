Is Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Cardtronics (CATM). CATM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.59. CATM's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.82 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 14.64, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that CATM has a P/CF ratio of 6.87. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.27. Over the past 52 weeks, CATM's P/CF has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.08, with a median of 6.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cardtronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CATM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.