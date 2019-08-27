Is Cardtronics (CATM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cardtronics (CATM). CATM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.14 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.80. Over the past year, CATM's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.86 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 14.86.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CATM has a P/CF ratio of 6.37. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CATM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 25.23. CATM's P/CF has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.08, with a median of 6.78, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cardtronics's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CATM is an impressive value stock right now.