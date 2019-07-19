Is Capital One (COF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Capital One (COF). COF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that COF has a P/B ratio of 0.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, COF's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. COF has a P/S ratio of 1.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.37.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Capital One's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, COF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.