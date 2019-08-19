Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Canadian Solar (CSIQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Canadian Solar is one of 311 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSIQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ's full-year earnings has moved 2.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CSIQ has gained about 63.11% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 3.14%. This shows that Canadian Solar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CSIQ belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 86.28% so far this year, so CSIQ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CSIQ as it looks to continue its solid performance.