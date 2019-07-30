Is Buckle (BKE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Buckle (BKE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.38. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.87. Over the past year, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.90 and as low as 9.31, with a median of 11.38.

We should also highlight that BKE has a P/B ratio of 2.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.42. Over the past 12 months, BKE's P/B has been as high as 3.38 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 2.32.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Buckle's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.