Is Bruker (BRKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Bruker (BRKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bruker is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRKR's full-year earnings has moved 2.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BRKR has returned 62.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 25.65% on average. This means that Bruker is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BRKR is a member of the Instruments - Scientific industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.58% so far this year, meaning that BRKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRKR as it looks to continue its solid performance.