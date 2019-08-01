Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAMXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.84, which compares to its industry's average of 7.98. Over the past year, BAMXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.86 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 6.89.

Investors should also recognize that BAMXF has a P/B ratio of 0.68. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BAMXF's P/B has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.74.

Finally, we should also recognize that BAMXF has a P/CF ratio of 3.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BAMXF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.24. Over the past 52 weeks, BAMXF's P/CF has been as high as 4.69 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 3.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bayerische Motoren Werke is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BAMXF feels like a great value stock at the moment.