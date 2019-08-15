Is Bausch Health Cos (BHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bausch Health Cos (BHC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bausch Health Cos is a member of our Medical group, which includes 866 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHC's full-year earnings has moved 4.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BHC has returned about 14.13% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.06%. This shows that Bausch Health Cos is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BHC belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.09% this year, meaning that BHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BHC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.