Is Bausch Health (BHC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Bausch Health (BHC). BHC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.85 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.79. Over the last 12 months, BHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.96 and as low as 4.59, with a median of 6.15.

Investors should also note that BHC holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BHC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.18. Over the last 12 months, BHC's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.23, with a median of 0.33.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BHC has a P/S ratio of 1.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bausch Health is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BHC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.