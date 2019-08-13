Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Barrett Business Services (BBSI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Barrett Business Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 0.55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BBSI has gained about 57.97% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 26.52%. This means that Barrett Business Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BBSI belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.82% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BBSI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.