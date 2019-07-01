Is Bankinter (BKNIY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Bankinter (BKNIY). BKNIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BKNIY's P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past year, BKNIY's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.44.

Finally, we should also recognize that BKNIY has a P/CF ratio of 9.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BKNIY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.58. BKNIY's P/CF has been as high as 13.30 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 10.16, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bankinter's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BKNIY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.