Is Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AYTU and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aytu Bioscience is a member of our Medical group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 30.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AYTU has returned 96.87% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.80%. This shows that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 368 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.03% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AYTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.