Is Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Axon Enterprise (AAXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axon Enterprise is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 214 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAXN's full-year earnings has moved 4.40% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AAXN has gained about 56.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.11% on average. This means that Axon Enterprise is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAXN belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.43% so far this year, so AAXN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAXN as it looks to continue its solid performance.