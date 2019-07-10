Is Atlantic Power (AT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Atlantic Power (AT). AT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.86. Over the past 52 weeks, AT's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.08 and as low as -30.13, with a median of 4.69.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AT has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.12.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AT has a P/CF ratio of 3.09. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.60. AT's P/CF has been as high as 5.40 and as low as 2.35, with a median of 3.22, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Atlantic Power is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AT feels like a great value stock at the moment.