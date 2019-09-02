Is Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR). ATKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that ATKR has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ATKR's industry has an average PEG of 0.73 right now. Within the past year, ATKR's PEG has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ATKR has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Atkore International Group Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ATKR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.