Is Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ATKR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that ATKR holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATKR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.73. Within the past year, ATKR's PEG has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.86.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ATKR has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Atkore International Group Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ATKR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.