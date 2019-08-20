Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 3.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ABG has gained about 36.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 18.18% on average. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ABG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.13% so far this year, meaning that ABG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABG as it looks to continue its solid performance.