Is Arconic (ARNC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Arconic (ARNC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Arconic is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARNC's full-year earnings has moved 11.74% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ARNC has moved about 49.23% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 15.15% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arconic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ARNC belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.73% so far this year, meaning that ARNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ARNC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.