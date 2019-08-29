Quantcast

Is Arconic (ARNC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arconic (ARNC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arconic is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARNC's full-year earnings has moved 13.65% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARNC has returned 50.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arconic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ARNC belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.55% so far this year, so ARNC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track ARNC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

