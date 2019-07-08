Quantcast

Is Arconic (ARNC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arconic (ARNC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arconic is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARNC's full-year earnings has moved 13.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARNC has returned about 54.80% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 13.82% on average. This means that Arconic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ARNC belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.40% this year, meaning that ARNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ARNC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ARNC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar