Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 9.52% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ABR has returned about 22.54% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.68%. This shows that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.44% this year, meaning that ABR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABR as it looks to continue its solid performance.