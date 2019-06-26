Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arbor Realty Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 852 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 9.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABR has returned about 19.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.51% on average. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 116 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.04% this year, meaning that ABR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ABR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.