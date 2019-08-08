Is Anthem (ANTM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Anthem (ANTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anthem is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ANTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANTM's full-year earnings has moved 0.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ANTM has moved about 9.09% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.11% on average. This means that Anthem is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ANTM is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.39% so far this year, so ANTM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ANTM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.