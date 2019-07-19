Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amtech Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS's full-year earnings has moved 112.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASYS has moved about 28.70% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.35% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amtech Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ASYS belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.77% so far this year, so ASYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASYS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.