Is Amgen (AMGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Amgen (AMGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Amgen is one of 866 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMGN's full-year earnings has moved 2.22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMGN has returned about 6.60% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.78%. This means that Amgen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AMGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 367 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.79% so far this year, so AMGN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AMGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.