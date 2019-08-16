Is Amedisys (AMED) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Amedisys (AMED), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMED and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Amedisys is one of 866 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMED's full-year earnings has moved 0.80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMED has moved about 10.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Amedisys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMED belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.58% this year, meaning that AMED is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMED as it looks to continue its solid performance.