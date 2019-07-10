Is AMC Networks (AMCX) a Good Value Investor Pick?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put AMC Networks Inc . AMCX stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar o f earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock's current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, AMC Networks has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 6.48, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.39. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, AMC Networks' current PE level puts it below its midpoint of 10.47 over the past five years, with the number having risen rapidly over the past few months. However, the current level stands below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.





However, the stock's PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary Market sector's trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 22.05. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



We should also point out that AMC Networks has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year's earnings) of 6.49, so it is fair to expect an increase in the company's share price in the near future.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock's price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, AMC Networks has a P/S ratio of about 1.07. This is much lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.32 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, AMC Networks currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes AMC Networks a solid choice for value investors.



For example, the PEG ratio for AMC Networks is just 0.74, a level that is lower than the industry average of 1.24. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock's earnings growth rate. Additionally, its P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 1.98, which is better than the industry average of 4.69. Clearly, AMCX is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though AMC Networks might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of D. This gives AMCX a Zacks VGM score - or its overarching fundamental grade - of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )



Meanwhile, the company's recen t earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen one upward and one downward revision in the past sixty days, whereas the full year 2020 estimates have seen two upward revisions compared to none downward revision in the same time period.



As a result, the current year consensus estimate increased 0.47% in the past two months, whereas the full year 2020 estimate rose 2%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

AMC Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

AMC Networks Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMC Networks Inc. Quote

Notably, the stock with a long-term EPS growth rate of 8.8% and favorable estimate trends has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which is why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line



AMC Networks is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, the Zacks Rank #1 also indicates that the broader factors are favorable for the company.



So, value investors might want to delve deeper in this stock as it appears to be a compelling pick.



