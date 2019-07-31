Is Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS). ASPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.55, which compares to its industry's average of 9.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPS's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.76 and as low as 8.54, with a median of 11.30.

Investors will also notice that ASPS has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASPS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.84.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ASPS's P/B ratio of 1.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.24. Over the past 12 months, ASPS's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.34.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Altisource Portfolio Solutions's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ASPS is an impressive value stock right now.