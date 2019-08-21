Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alibaba Group Holding is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 14.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BABA has gained about 29.28% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.87%. This means that Alibaba Group Holding is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BABA is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.22% so far this year, meaning that BABA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BABA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.