Is Air China (AIRYY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Air China (AIRYY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Air China is one of 156 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AIRYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRYY's full-year earnings has moved 43.54% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIRYY has returned 17.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 17.89% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Air China is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AIRYY is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.72% this year, meaning that AIRYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AIRYY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.