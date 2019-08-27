Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AJRD and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 33 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AJRD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJRD's full-year earnings has moved 13.77% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AJRD has gained about 42.01% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 28.56%. This shows that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AJRD belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.19% so far this year, so AJRD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on AJRD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.