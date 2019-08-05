Is Accenture (ACN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Accenture (ACN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Accenture is one of 196 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN's full-year earnings has moved 0.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACN has returned 36.88% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 31.66% on average. This means that Accenture is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ACN belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.54% so far this year, meaning that ACN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACN as it looks to continue its solid performance.